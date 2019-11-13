Northeastern State hit the century mark for the fifth time in the NSU Event Center and rolled past Bacone, 106-46, in its home opener Wednesday.
The win moves the RiverHawks to 3-0 for the first time since 2013, and the 60-point margin of victory is the second highest in the building's history.
NSU spread the wealth around with six players scoring in double-figures and the bench contributed with 60 points.
"Tonight, we really wanted to focus on us and be disciplined, run our stuff, play our way and defend," said NSU head coach Mark Downey. "I think we did that, so it's nice to be 3-0, but we're really worried about cliché, playing one game at a time, getting better every day and hopefully look back at the end of the year and have a lot more than just three.
"It's nice to be able to play all 10 or 11 guys and know that they are all going to contribute and it's really nice to be able to put guys in the game and have that depth. I've been saying all year that we have more experience, more depth and I think we have as much or more talent than we've ever had in my tenure here so it's nice to have those guys come off the bench and score. We won't go through as many lulls as we did last year."
The RiverHawks never trailed the Warriors and broke the century mark with just under four minutes left to play.
Freshman Payton Guiot led NSU with 18 points, seven assists, and four steals. Josh Ihek was a rebound short of a double-double with 12 points, and nine boards and Caleb Smith didn't play the second half but had 16 points and seven rebounds in 15 minutes of action.
Kendrick Thompson scored 12, with Troy Locke and Daniel Dotson adding 11 points.
Northeastern State finished the evening shooting 56.6-percent from the field and sank 13 three-pointers. On the glass, NSU out-rebounded the Warriors 47-to-30.
The RiverHawks remain at home and host Oklahoma Christian (0-1) on Saturday in an 8 p.m. tipoff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.