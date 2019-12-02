RiverHawks demolish Southwestern Christian

Northeastern State led from start to finish and had five players score in double figures in an easy 100-74 win over Southwestern Christian Monday evening at the NSU Event Center.
The win puts the RiverHawks at 7-1 under head coach Mark Downey.
NSU shot 56.3 percent overall from the floor, had 22 assists on 36 field goals, 42 points in the paint and received 41 points from its bench.
Senior guard Bradley George finished with a season-high and team-high 17 points. Senior guard Caleb Smith, coming off a 25-point outing against Rockhurst last week, joined Iain McLaughlin with 15 points. Both Troy Locke and Josh Ihek had 13.
It was the second time this season the RiverHawks reached the century mark in points. They defeated Bacone, 106-46, on Nov. 13 at the NSU Event Center.
Downey was pleased with a lot of things on the offensive end, but not so much defensively.
"We didn't really defend well, that's what stood out to me," he said. "We did share [the basketball], we did share it well, we had 22 assists so that's nice to see that we are sharing it like that.
"Bradley George had a great game, Iain McLaughlin made some shots, which is nice. He's really been shooting the ball well and we had some bright spots, but we've gotta be better than what we were tonight in The MIAA."
NSU jumped all over SCU from the start, scoring the game's first 11 points. The RiverHawks led by as many as 21 in the first half, and 10 different players were in the scoring column at the break.
NSU will begin MIAA play Thursday when it hosts Newman at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.