STILLWATER – Tess Talo Tomokino paced Northeastern State with 13 points, but Oklahoma State took advantage of a cold second quarter and ran away with a 91-41 exhibition win.
Northeastern State led very early and trailed just by a pair heading into the first official timeout of the contest. Oklahoma State controlled the remainder of the half by going on a 38-5 run on the RiverHawks, who went 15 minutes with two made field goals.
In the second quarter, Northeastern State went 0-for-13 from the field, scoring one point on a free throw from Ashton Hackler. She would finish the evening as their second-leading scorer with 12 points.
The RiverHawks were more balanced offensively in the second half, shooting 5-for-13 in both quarters. They were limited to a trio of treys on the night, with Hackler making two of those.
Jaylee Kindred had eight points and two blocks, Hackler led the team with four rebounds, and Tomokino had four assists.
Oklahoma State shot 50.8% (30-58) from the field with six in double-figures. Local Tahlequah product Lexy Keys was 6-for-13 and had 15 points.
Northeastern State returns to action on Nov. 11, where they will open the official season with Northwestern Oklahoma in Bismarck, North Dakota.
