WICHITA, Kan. — Cool shooting and second-half turnovers plagued the RiverHawks in a 92-57 exhibition loss to Wichita State on Tuesday evening. Redshirt Senior Kendrick Thompson led NSU with 13 points in his first playing time.
Wichita State controlled the ball with one turnover in the second half to pull away on 36-for-74 shooting (48.6%). Northeastern State committed nine ball-handling miscues in the final 20 minutes with the Shockers scoring 22 off their turnovers.
Josh Ihek left as NSU's second-leading scorer with nine points on 4-for-4 shooting. Daniel Dotson and Caleb Smith both added eight apiece.
Northeastern State kept within two possessions of the Shockers through the first 13 minutes before Wichita State opened up a run of eight straight points to go up 37-23. The RiverHawks finished the first half shooting 13-for-39 on the floor and were 5-for-19 from the arc. Dotson and Thompson paced NSU with eight points each.
The Wichita State lead doubled six minutes in the second half, where they went on a 13-0 run and took a two dozen point lead on the RiverHawks. Northeastern State could not reclose the gap and finished the game using different lineups in preparation for the regular season.
The RiverHawks shot around 35-percent the entire evening and was 9-for-36 from the arc. Wichita State out-rebounded the RiverHawks 45-to-33 with Troy Locke leading the team with five. On the offensive glass, NSU only trailed 15-to-11 with the Shockers leading by three with 17 points.
True freshman Payton Guiot only played in the final eight minutes banking a pair of treys and assists.
Wichita State's Grant Sherfield led all scorers with 18 points on 7-for-12 shooting.
Northeastern State opens its regular season next Friday in Alva, where they will play at Northwestern Oklahoma for the Central Region Crossover.
