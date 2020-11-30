RiverHawks drop first game of the season

The Northeastern State women's basketball team fell to Emporia State, 78-64, Saturday at NSU Event Center and suffered its first loss of the season.
The RiverHawks, who were without sophomore Zaria Collins and several other players, were led by senior guard Shae Sanchez's season-high 17 points and 11 points each from Britney Ho and Isabella Regalado.
Emporia State received a game-high 26 points from Tre'Zure Jobe. Jobe, who shot 10 of 14 overall from the floor, was one of four players to finish in double figures for the Hornets (1-1).
NSU (2-1) will be on the road for the first time Thursday when it visits Missouri Southern in a 5:30 p.m. tipoff.
