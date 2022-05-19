RiverHawks earn four NCBWA All-Region selections

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Northeastern State claimed four Central Region honors from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Thursday, with Brock Reller being a unanimous First Team Selection in the outfield. The RiverHawks had four overall honors, with Blake Freeman and Matt Kaiser having second team honors in the outfield and Blaze Brothers at second base.
Reller earned his second First Team All-Region honor after being one of the top sluggers in the country this season. He set the MIAA single-season home run record and is second in Division II baseball with 27 home runs on the season while ranking third in the country with 82 RBIs.
Brothers took MIAA First Team Honors for the second consecutive season and has hit 15 bombs and swiped 24 bags for the RiverHawks this last season. He was also a repeat Gold Glove selection from the MIAA at second base.
Freeman was an MIAA First Team Selection and led NSU at the plate, batting .416 on the year with 89 hits, the most in a season as members of the NCAA. He is also the program's all-time career hits leader and holds the single-season mark for steals.
Kaiser earned MIAA Second Team honors and had 19 home runs for the RiverHawks, and was an Association's Gold Glove Selection in the outfield. He has also swiped 21 bags and batted .323 from the back half of the NSU lineup.
The RiverHawks finished tied for second with the most selections in the region. Reller will move onto the All-America ballot, which will be announced later in the summer.
