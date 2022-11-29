Behind a 28 points night from Christian Cook, Northeastern State edged Washburn 81-78 in an overtime slugfest Monday, Nov. 28.
A total of 56 fouls were called between both teams, with six players being disqualified. Northeastern State was sent to the free throw line 42 times, a team-high under head coach Ja Havens.
Cook scored his final three points of the night at the line after getting fouled with nine seconds to go in overtime. Washburn wouldn't be able to get off a shot on time for their third consecutive setback to the RiverHawks. Cook would shoot 8-for-15 from the field and was NSU's most consistent hand at the free throw line, going 12-for-13.
Northeastern State would shoot 61.9% at the stripe missing 16 attempts.
Rashad Perkins had 12 points, along with Ryan Gendron. Shakeil Bertrand had a career-high 10 points off the bench.
The lead Monday switched hands 15 times with 11 ties overall. Northeastern State shot 58.1% from the field, with the Ichabods out-rebounding the RiverHawks by 10 with 35.
Andrew Orr paced Washburn with 24 points as the Ichabods dropped to 3-4 (0-1 MIAA).
All three of NSU's most recent wins against Washburn have come inside three points, as the overall series is now even at 10-10.
The RiverHawks are now 4-1 (1-0 MIAA) on the year and will leave Tahlequah for the first time this season to face Fort Hays State on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.