RiverHawks eliminated from MIAA Softball Tournament

EDMOND – Northeastern State's offense was shutout for the second consecutive day and saw its softball season end with a 2-0 loss to Emporia State in the MIAA Tournament Friday.
Seven hits were recorded by both teams, with the RiverHawks holding the edge with four on the day.
The Hornets scored on a double steal attempt with runners on the corners in the third. Northeastern State tagged the would-be stealer at second, with the batter at third heading home in what turned out to be the eventual winning run.
Emporia State (25-29) added its second run on a solo shot to start the fifth inning.
Northeastern State left seven on-base and had an opportunity with the bases loaded with one out in the sixth but couldn't plate a run in.
Savannah Evans (10-12) spun four innings and struck out two, and Gail Young recorded the final six outs for NSU in her 138th and final appearance. Young finished her NSU career with a program-best 70 wins, and a career 3.11 earned run average.
Sydney Balderrama and Rhomie Bradshaw had two of NSU's four hits in their final NSU appearances.
The RiverHawks' season concludes with a 28-25 record.
