Northeastern State baseball’s season came to a close over the weekend with back-to-back losses in the Midwest-American Intercollegiate Athletics Association Tournament.
The RiverHawks could not overcome the offensive juggernaut that was Missouri Southern. NSU season ended with a 12-1 loss.
NSU started out the game strong with a solo home run from Matt Kaiser to take a 1-0 lead. That marked Kaiser’s seventh home run of the season and would end the scoring for the RiverHawks.
Missouri Southern jumped on the RiverHawks in the third inning. Capped off by a two-run home run from Matt Miller, Missouri Southern put up eight runs in the third. Miller started a four-run onslaught in the fourth inning with an RBI double on the first pitch he saw.
The RiverHawks and Missouri Southern faced off earlier in the tournament with the RiverHawks walking away with a decisive 8-3 win. Home runs from Coby Tweten and C.D. White led the way in that first match-up.
For his performance in game one, Lee Callison was named to the All-MIAA Tournament team. Over seven innings, Allison threw seven innings, striking out eight batters, and walking two batters.
This season Callison served as the top pitcher for NSU with a 4.21 earned run average, a 6-4 record, and 89 strikeouts.
The RiverHawks ended the season with a record of 25-28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.