WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Northeastern State gave (5/2) Central Missouri some early trouble, but the Jennies would pull away in a 79-64 loss for the RiverHawks.
Playing in her first game of the New Year, Bri Wietelman paced NSU with 16 points off the bench and added three blocks. Ashton Hackler had 14 points, and Courtney Lee led the team with nine rebounds.
Hackler hit a three-pointer to give the RiverHawks a 17-14 advantage at the end of the opening stanza over the Jennies. Turnovers and fouls plagued NSU in the second quarter, with Central Missouri scoring 19 of their 23 points off free throws and miscues. Mika Scott landed a trey before the half with NSU trailing 37-26.
Central Missouri came out of the intermission scoring ten unanswered points to pull away from the RiverHawks. Brooke Littrell led the Jennies with 29 points as UCM improved to 14-0 (10-0 MIAA).
The RiverHawks (5-9, 2-8 MIAA) head next to Lincoln to face the Blue Tigers Saturday at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.