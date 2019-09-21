PITTSBURG, Kansas - It was another slow start and another bad result for Northeastern State Saturday night against Pittsburg State at Carney Smith Stadium.
The RiverHawks, who slip to 0-3 under first-year head coach J.J. Eckert, were behind the eight ball from the very start in a 58-3 loss.
They were forced to punt on their first six possessions, five of those after quick three-and-outs.
“That's the part that is just driving you crazy, is the importance of starting fast we've had a chance in two games now to go out offensively and move the chains, get the ball downfield, at least be able to flip the field somehow and we've went three-and-out and three-and-out in both games,” Eckert said.
“That's the part to me that that goes back to where you're trying to put people in situations to be able to make plays. Obviously we gotta figure out the opportunity to make sure we can be positive on first and 10 and get ourselves to a manageable second down and get ourselves maybe into a third-and-short so we have a chance to get a positive first down and not have to punt the football because that's been our Achilles’ heel. We're getting outscored in the first quarter. It's almost humiliating.”
The 22nd-ranked Gorillas (3-0) didn’t punt until the third quarter. They scored points on their first seven possessions, six resulting in touchdowns.
Pitt State running back Tucker Horak had touchdown runs of one and five yards, Morgan Selemaea returned a blocked punt 46 yards for a score, Jared Vincent booted a 40-yard field goal, Mak Sexton threw a 3-yard TD pass to Bryce Murphy, Brandon Mlekus added a 24-yard touchdown pass to Lorenzo West, and Sexton threw his second TD pass to Brenne Clemons from 63 yards out to make it 45-0 at the 6:35 mark of the second quarter.
The Gorillas led 48-0 at halftime and had 267 total yards of offense in the first half. NSU had just 77 total yards.
The RiverHawks got on the scoreboard on Brady Ellsworth’s 33-yard field goal with 8:52 remaining in the game. Quarterback Quez Allen helped set up the score with a 62-yard run, the longest play from scrimmage through three games for Northeastern State.
Sexton completed 6 of 8 passes for 135 yards with two touchdowns, Horak led the Gorillas on the ground with 57 yards on 10 carries and two scores, and Clemons had game-highs in receptions (five) and yards (96). Four different Pitt State receivers had TDs.
For the second time in three weeks, NSU used three quarterbacks. Redshirt freshman Jacob Medrano, a Muskogee native, saw the most action from behind center and completed 6 of 11 passes for 42 yards with two interceptions. Starter Jake Pruitt was pulled after the opening quarter where he completed 1 of 7 passes for one yard.
Allen finished with a team-high 72 rushing yards, and running back Kevin Jackson rushed 15 times for 37 yards.
The RiverHawks were led defensively by linebacker Lane Yoder, who collected a game-high 11 total tackles, including a quarterback sack. J’Quille Washington followed with nine tackles, and Courtland Clark had seven stops and an interception.
NSU, who closed with 189 total yards, will return home to play Missouri Western in a 2 p.m. start on Saturday, Sept. 28 at Doc Wadley Stadium.
The RiverHawks have lost their last 16 games dating back to 2017. They haven’t won on the road since closing the 2015 season with a 17-14 win at Lindenwood.
