Winning the Midwest-American Intercollegiate Athletics Association conference title was not in the cards for the Northwestern State men’s golf team on Wednesday, April 19.
Going into the day NSU was in a three-way tie for first place with Missouri Southern and Washburn. Deep into the back-nine and the RiverHawks sound themselves up by as much as five strokes.
Their lead would not last though as Missouri Southern would catch fire on the final two holes. As a team, Missouri Southern was four-under on 17 and 18.
While the Lions were tearing through the final two holes, the RiverHawks were two-over par.
The RiverHawks were also knocked out of the top spot in the MIAA regular season standings by three points. Missouri Southern took the title with a season-way score of 45 points.
Gabe Replogle led the RiverHawks over the three days with a 219 (69-76-74) finishing in third place. Carlos Gomez finished one stroke back in fifth place. Gomez ended the season a point back from the MIAA’s Player of the Year standings.
Brett Wilcoxen finished in ninth place with a 223 (73-75-75). Christian Yanovitch tied for 15th with a 225(72-77-76). Ryan Morant brought up the rear in 24th place with a 229 (75-79-75).
During the last NCAA Super Regional Rankings, the RiverHawks were ranked second and will appear in the NCAA Super Regional for their 19th national postseason appearance. The NCAA Super Regional is on May 11-13 in Winona, Minnesota.
