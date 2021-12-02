RIVERHAWKS FALL: NSU basketball teams open MIAA play with road losses

Trevor Hudgins knocked down six 3-pointers and poured in a game-high 26 points to lift No. 2 Northwest Missouri to an 86-74 win over Northeastern State Thursday in Maryville, Missouri in MIAA openers for both teams.
Hudgins, one of four players to finish in double figures for the Bearcats, connected on 6 of his 11 3-point attempts and shot 7 of 14 overall.
It was the fifth straight win for Northwest Missouri (7-1, 1-0). Wes Dreamer (16), Diego Bernard (14) and Luke Waters (11) were also in double figures for the Bearcats.
The RiverHawks (5-2, 0-1) had their four-game win streak come to a close. Christian Cook led NSU with 17 points. Dillon Bailey had three 3-pointers and followed with 14 points, Emeka Obukwelu added 12 points, and Tylor Arnold ended with 11.
Northwest Missouri outrebounded the RiverHawks, 38-23, shot 51.6 percent overall. NSU shot 50 percent and went 18 of 24 from the free throw line.
The RiverHawks will visit Missouri Western Saturday in a 3:30 p.m. start.
NSU women rally late, but come up short: Northwest Missouri had four players score in double figures, and the Bearcats held off Northeastern State, 75-55, Thursday in MIAA openers for both teams in Maryville, Missouri.
The RiverHawks, paced by Zaria Collins' game-high 18 points and 11 rebounds, were within 52-48 after a Maegan Lee layup with six minutes remaining, but the Bearcats connected on 10 of their final 11 shots to pull away.
Four different players finished in double figures for Northwest Missouri (5-1, 1-0). Molly Hartnett led with 15 points, Peyton Kelderman and Mallory McConkey followed with 13, and Paityn Rau closed with 10 points. The Bearcats shot 53.3 percent overall from the floor, and Kelderman buried three of their five 3-pointers.
NSU (2-5, 0-1) also received double-figure scoring from Maleeah Langstaff, who ended with 12 points. The RiverHawks, who were outrebounded, 40-30, were limited to 37.3 percent overall shooting, and went 8 of 17 from the free throw line.
NSU will remain on the road Saturday when it faces Missouri Western in a 1:30 p.m. tipoff.
