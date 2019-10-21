JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Saturday proved to be two different halves for Northeastern State with Lincoln handing them a 27-9 defeat at Dwight T. Reed Stadium.
The RiverHawks took a 7-6 advantage into the half, but their offense was limited to 61 yards on 31 plays in the second half of play. On third down, NSU was 7-for-18 overall but converted only one in the final 30 minutes.
"Things were a little bit more systematic in the first half to walk in and feel good about it," said NSU head coach J.J. Eckert. "In the second half, you come back out, and it flip-flopped, and we're right back at square one that we were at in the previous six games. That's the part that's more disappointing is just those little things, you got to go find another way in the second half to create those differences then get in front of the chains and don't put you in a third-and-long, don't give them a long run or a long play from the run game that they had."
The Blue Tigers' lone score in the first half came on a defensive pick-six in the second quarter. NSU would block the extra point to make it a six-point difference. In the ensuing possession by NSU, they drove down the field 67-yards on 11 plays to pull ahead on a Kevin Jackson touchdown run.
In the opening drive of the second half Lincoln pulled ahead 13-7 on a fourth-and-goal two-yard touchdown pass. The RiverHawks quickly turned the ball back over on a three-and-out back to Lincoln on the next possession, where they converted on a fourth-and-goal to go up 20-7.
The lone highlight for NSU in the second half came on the defensive side with Elijah Wallace taking Lincoln's running back in the endzone for a safety. Those would be the final points of the afternoon for NSU with Lincoln putting the dagger in their comeback attempt with a rushing touchdown with 2:43 left in the fourth to go up 27-9.
"I'm proud that we continued to fight to find a way to win," added Eckert. "I mean after we got that safety down there, which was a great play defensively, I'm saying hey let's go score some more to get this to a 20-17 game, and it's really disappointing that we never got a chance to do that."
Northeastern State had 259 total yards of offense with Mark Wheeland having six catches for 97 yards. Jacob Medrano went 19-for-29 for 162 yards but was sacked four times. Jackson had 23 carries for 70 yards.
Eli Harvey highlighted the NSU defense with a career-high 10 tackles with two of those for a loss. Ukoh Essang had three tackles for a loss to lead the team.
The loss drops NSU to 0-7 (0-7 MIAA) overall while Lincoln goes to 1-6 (1-6 MIAA)
Northeastern State will return home this upcoming Saturday to host Missouri Southern at 2 p.m.
