RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. -- The Northeastern State bats failed to show up on Tuesday night, as they fell to Arkansas Tech, 8-2, on a chilly night at Tech Field.
The RiverHawks, who fall to 5-7 on the season and are now 2-5 on the road, had eight hits, but left eight runners on base.
The Wonder Boys (5-9) wasted no time, as they plated two runs in the bottom of the first when Evan Hafley singled to center field to score Trace Maddux and Joe Morin. They added another run in the second when Markos Cabranes singled into left field to score Matt Robbins.
NSU got on the board in the top of the fourth when Nic Swanson reached on an error that allowed Wes O'Neill to score from second base.
Arkansas Tech would respond in the bottom of the inning as Robbins hit a solo home run to right field to make it a 4-1 game. The Wonder Boys would then pull off a double steal to pick up another run.
The Wonder Boys loaded the bases in the sixth, scoring when Maddux was hit by a pitch to score Garrett Crews and extend the lead to 6-1. Spencer Carlin would pick up a strikeout of Garrett Kochakian to end the inning.
The RiverHawks started clawing their way back in the top of the seventh when Dylan Hight led off by drawing a walk. Swanson then singled into right field to put runners on first and second. After both advanced on a passed ball, Traice Hartter hit a deep fly ball to right field that allowed Hight to score, cutting the Wonder Boys lead to 6-2.
Collin Klingensmith led NSU with two hits, both singles. Jaxon Phipps, Blake Freeman, O'Neill, Hight, Swanson and Hartter each singled once.
Dakodah Jones (1-2) took the loss as the starting pitcher. Jones allowed four earned runs on seven hits in four innings of work. He finished with three strikeouts and issued three walks.
Cohen Bell, Spencer Carlin and Colt Browne each pitched in relief for the RiverHawks.
Arkansas Tech was led offensively by Hafley, who went 3 for 5 with a double and drove in three runs. Kochakian, Robbins and Cabranes each collected two hits.
Shelby Quiggins picked up the win in a startling role for the Wonder Boys. In five innings, Quiggins allowed one unearned run on five hits. He recorded six strikeouts and issued a pair of walks.
NSU will begin MIAA play on Friday when it visits Northwest Missouri for the first game of a three-game series.
