A mid-game scoring drought sent Northeastern State to an 84-59 defeat to rival Central Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon inside the NSU Event Center.
The RiverHawks went through 1-for-11 shooting lull for nearly 10 minutes with Central outscoring them 28-13.
Guard Cenia Hayes recorded her second career double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds. The scoring outburst by the junior was the fifth 20-point game this season and 10th overall.
Shae Sanchez was NSU's second scorer in double digits with 14 points. Tree Brooks added seven points, and Zaria Collins scored six.
Northeastern State led the Bronchos in the first period with the score neck-and-neck at 14 each through the first 10 minutes of play. However, turnovers plagued the RiverHawks and 13 through the first half allowed Central to score 16 of their 30 points at the intermission. The Bronchos finished the half on a 9-2 run and led the RiverHawks by eight. Hayes led NSU with eight points and six rebounds; Brooks already matched her season high with seven points.
UCO continued to pull away in the third quarter and opened on an 11-4 run and the RiverHawks never could pull get inside single digits the rest of the way.
Northeastern State shot 16-for-44 from the field and was out-rebounded by Central 45-22. On the offensive glass, the RiverHawks trailed 20-2 with the Bronchos outscoring them 33-5 on second-chance points.
The loss drops Northeastern State to 3-5 overall and 1-1 in the MIAA. Central Oklahoma improves to 7-2 overall and 2-0 in the MIAA.
Northeastern State will be idle until Friday, Dec. 20th, where it will wrap up 2019 with Rogers State at 5:30 p.m. inside the NSU Event Center.
