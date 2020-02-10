SEARCY, Ark. - A go-ahead run in the sixth by Delta State game them a 2-1 edge in a pitcher's duel over Northeastern State Saturday afternoon.
Gail Young spun a four-hitter and struck out four in the loss. In their two days in Arkansas, the RiverHawks would fall in the nightcap to their foe.
After three scoreless innings, NSU put up their lone run of the game on a wild pitch with one out.
Young spun a no-hitter into the fifth where the Lady Statesmen hit a no-out single to end the bid. With bases loaded, Delta State plated the tying run on a fielder's choice. In the sixth, Delta State with runners on first and second and two outs got the eventual winning run on a single to left field.
Northeastern State would get the tying run at second with two outs after Megan Green singled to left and stole a base. However, she would be left stranded on-base.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.