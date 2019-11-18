A 42-point second quarter by Fort Hays State downed the RiverHawks 91-7 in their season finale Saturday afternoon on Gable Field at Doc Wadley Stadium.
Northeastern State forced three fumbles, but their offense was limited to 123 total yards while giving up 734 to the Fort Hays’ offense.
Down by 20 in the second quarter, Jacob Medrano connected with a wide-open Mark Wheeland for 73 yards and a touchdown. The play was the largest for NSU this season. On the ensuing drive, Fort Hays used a seven-play to march down 78-yards to extend their lead back out by 20 with 10:30 left in the quarter. The RiverHawks fumbled in the next possession to give the Tigers the ball on their 20-yard line. A fourth-down conversion by FHSU led to another score to go up 34-7.
Fort Hays State (8-3, 8-3 MIAA) found the end-zone three more times in the second quarter took a 55-7 lead into the half. Penalties stung NSU with nine flags being thrown for 104 yards.
In the second half, the Tigers put up 21 in the third quarter and 15 in the fourth.
NSU made 20 passing attempts on the afternoon with Medrano going 2-for-7, Jake Pruitt played a part of the second half and was 5-for-13. Kevin Jackson had 21 attempts with a net gain for 24 yards.
The RiverHawks moved chains nine times and were 2-for-16 on third down.
J'Quille Washington and Lane Yoder both led the defense with ten tackles.
Northeastern State's season ends at 0-11 (0-11 MIAA).
