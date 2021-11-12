EDMOND — A run of 18 unanswered points in the second quarter would be the difference Friday for the RiverHawks as they fell 70-61 in their season opener to the University of Mary.
Maegan Lee paced NSU with a career-high 21 points on 8-for-12 shooting. Zaria Collins had 14 points and seven rebounds.
The RiverHawks (0-1) started the contest with momentum sinking three treys with the Lee twins both having five points, and they took a 15-6 lead on UMary by the 3:31 mark. However, NSU would go cold and allowed a 9-0 run to close out the quarter.
UMary (2-2) controlled the first nine minutes of the second quarter and took an 18-0 run on NSU, taking a 38-22 lead. Thanks to seven unanswered points, Northeastern State limited the damage into the intermission thanks to seven unanswered points, trimming the UMary lead to 39-29.
Out of the half, UMary came out of the locker room on a 12-3 run, extending their lead to 51-32 by the 3:43 mark. The RiverHawks rode a burst of momentum and forced four UMary turnovers to trim their lead back out to ten and finished the quarter trailing 54-42.
In the final ten minutes, the UMary lead remained in double-digits until the closing minute, with NSU scoring five unanswered to the final horn.
NSU finished the game shooting 38.1-percent on the floor (24-63) while going 8-for-25 at the arc. UMary out-rebounded the RiverHawks 44-to-28.
Maleeah Langstaff led NSU with eight rebounds and had seven points.
The RiverHawks return to action Saturday, where they will face Northwestern Oklahoma at 1 p.m. in Edmond.
