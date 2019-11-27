RiverHawks fall to OBU in overtime

Cenia Hayes picked up her second career double-double on Tuesday night, but it wasn't enough, as the Oklahoma Baptist Bison slipped past the RiverHawks 74-68 inside the NSU Event Center.
Hayes finished the game with 24 points and 14 rebounds. It was the junior's ninth career 20-point game, and her fourth of the season. Shae Sanchez scored 14 points, while Maegan Lee pulled down six rebounds.
The RiverHawks trailed by as many as nine with 6:13 left in the second quarter, but the RiverHawks went on a 6-0 run to end the quarter down 27-24.
In the third quarter, the Bison held a nine-point lead at the 7:21 mark, but the RiverHawks scored six unanswered points to tie the game with 4:33 left in the quarter. After the Bison retook a four-point lead, Hayes drilled a three pointer to bring it to a one-point deficit with 2:37 left in the quarter. NSU and the Bison traded free throws in the final minutes and OBU took a 46-44 lead.
The Bison opened the quarter with six unanswered points to take a 52-44 lead, but the RiverHawks came charging back, as Shae Sanchez made a free throw then 30 seconds later drilled a three to bring NSU within four points.
The lead continued to shrink, as Lee made a layup then Hayes made a jumper to tie the game with 5:23 remaining in regulation. NSU would take the lead two minutes later when Hayes hit a short jump shot, but the Bison made one of their own with 2:36 left to make it a tie game. They retook the lead with 1:51 left when McKenzie Cooper made a layup.
Hayes would drill four free throws in the final 1:33 of regulation to keep NSU in the lead. After OBU tied the game with 34 seconds left Lee hit a jump shot to give NSU the lead again. The Bison hit two free throws in the final seconds to send the game into overtime.
In the extra period, the Bison came roaring out, scoring six unanswered points. The run came to an end when Hayes hit her third three-pointer of the game to cut the lead in half. Despite tough defense from the RiverHawks, OBU was able to hit four free throws in the closing minute to secure the win.
The RiverHawks will return to the NSU Event Center on Saturday when they host Texas A&M Commerce for a 2 p.m. tip.
