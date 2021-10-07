RiverHawks fall to rival Central Oklahoma

Mark Wheeland caught his seventh touchdown of the season, but the RiverHawks offense was limited to 225 yards and lost the 23rd President's Cup game to rivals Central Oklahoma 49-9 Thursday at Doc Wadley Stadium.
Wheeland pushed his touchdown streak to five consecutive games catching nine passes for 126 yards. The junior has three straight games with at least 100 reception yards.
Trailing 28-9 at the intermission, RiverHawks went scoreless in the second half for the second consecutive game.
Northeastern State's lone endzone find came in the final minute of the second quarter, where they needed only six plays to go down the field 70 yards in a drive that took just 72 seconds.
It would be the final time Thursday evening NSU found the red zone, and their offense was 5-for-15 on third down.
The majority of NSU's yardage was in the air, with their running game accumulating just 39 on the ground.
Grant Elerick was 14-for-29 with 120 passing yards and a touchdown. Jacob Frazier came in during the fourth quarter and was 6-for-9 for 66 yards. Tyler Crawford kicked a 26-yard field goal in the first quarter.
On defense, Marques Williams had seven tackles, and Antonio Johnson had six. Jarveon Williams and John Klump both had a sack.
The loss dropped the RiverHawks to 2-4 overall (2-4 MIAA).
Central Oklahoma (3-3, 3-3 MIAA) claimed the President's Cup for the seventh consecutive time and leads the series 14-9 over the RiverHawks.
Next week, Northeastern State will be on the road and travels to Missouri Western on Saturday, Oct. 16, for a 4 p.m. kickoff in St. Joseph.
