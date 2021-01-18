RiverHawks fall twice Saturday at Rogers State

Northeastern State men's basketball fell at Rogers State 74-67. The RiverHawks had four players score in double figures, but in a game in which 53 fouls were called NSU missed 15 attempts at the line.
Freshman Dillon Bailey led Northeastern State with a career-high 16 points and was joined by three teammates in double figures.
NSU closed the first half on a 9-0 run the final 4:07 of the contest and Bailey scored all of them to lead 30-26.
"I thought our guys competed and that's what we asked them to do," head coach Ja Havens said. "We fought and now we just need to compete and execute a little better. If we make some more free throws and finish at the line a little better maybe we have a little better feeling at the end."
In the second half, the Hillcats won at the free throw line converting on 23-26 while the RiverHawks shot 15-27 (55.6 percent) the final 20 minutes. In the final stanza, two technical fouls were called on account of cuss words directed at Obi Agu and Devin Pullum's own teammates.
After Rogers State pushed its lead to 10 points late in the third quarter NSU got within five at the 2:37 mark as the RiverHawks were called for six fouls and RSU made 12 of their attempts.
On the boards, after Agu and Troy Locke fouled out down the stretch NSU couldn't truly gain an advantage. They were outrebounded 45-35 for the game and allowed 12 second-chance points. On a positive note, physical 6-foot 4-inch senior Devonta Prince netted a career-high nine points and eight rebounds.
His toughness, however, was matched by seemingly every Hillcat. Rogers State was led by Pullum with 31 points and Darraja Parnell turned in a double-double.
Northeastern State makes the Missouri road trip meeting Central Missouri Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and playing at Lincoln Jan. 23 at 3 p.m.
NOTABLES: Sixth straight game with at least ten points for Locke ... Eighth straight double-digit scoring game for Davis ... Ja Havens is 1-2 against the Hillcats all-time ... Northeastern State is 1-8 all-time against Rogers State ... Five players from both teams fouled out with three technical fouls being accessed ... The RiverHawks hit 15 three-pointers in last season's matchup at Rogers State ... Northeastern State has started the same five in the last five games.
Cold shooting dooms NSU women: Zaria Collins paced the RiverHawks win 18 points. Cenia Hayes had her third double-double of the season, but Northeastern State's shooting struggles handed them a 58-53 loss at Rogers State on Saturday afternoon.
The RiverHawks never led and tailed as many as nine points to the Hillcats who snapped a four-game skid with the win. At the hoop, NSU shot season-low 32.3-percent (21-65) and 2-for-11 at the arc.
"It's hard when you start off and challenging yourself in executing your offense to give you open looks at the basket, and it's going to end up costing you if you can't hit those shots. We battled back in the second half, it got a little bit better, but you got to make shots if you want to win the game," said head coach Fala Bullock.
"We waited a little too late to turn up the heat..we started behind at the half, and the hole was hard to dig ourselves out of when you are just trying to play catchup."
Northeastern State's offense struggled to get much going in the first half and managed only 21 points, which was one off from a season-low. Despite this, Rogers State managed only 29 points on the RiverHawks, with most of their shots coming from the arc. The Hillcats landed four from downtown, while NSU took only two attempts, missing both. Collins carried the brunt of the scoring for NSU with ten points.
The RiverHawks closed the gap in the third and managed to tie the game at 36-36 with 35 left on a Collins layup. Rogers State responded back with a bucket in the closing seconds and led until the final 3:27. McClain closed out a run of six unanswered points to pull even a 48-48; the RiverHawks would not get past the hump.
Hayes finished the contest with 13 points and 11 rebounds, Cielo McClain had seven points off the bench in 17 minutes.
Northeastern State (3-7, 3-7 MIAA) won the rebounding battle by four with 41, their second-best outing of the season. Rogers State (2-7 2-7 MIAA) was led by Samariah Thompson, who had a game-high 20 points.
The RiverHawks will remain on the road this next week and head to Central Missouri next Thursday, Jan. 21 in Warrensburg.
NOTABLES: Shae Sanchez did not play on Saturday, missing her first game at NSU and halting a 35 consecutive games played streak … eighth straight double-digit game for Collins … 52nd game for Hayes with at-least ten points … in Green uniforms this season, NSU is 0-2 … second straight loss for NSU at Rogers State, the RiverHawks lead the overall series 5-3.
