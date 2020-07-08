RiverHawks’ football signing class continues to grow

Ramsey Turnage and De’Narrius Morgan are the latest additions to a long list of 2020 Northeastern State football signees.
Turnage and Morgan, both defensive backs, inked with the RiverHawks on Wednesday, July 1.
They are the 12th and 13th defensive backs to sign and bring the 2020 signing class number total to 49.
Turnage, a product of Palmetto Prep Academy in Charleston, South Carolina, and Morgan, of ASA College in Miami, Florida, are the first signees since JY Young inked in June.
Morgan recorded 24 total tackles in seven games for the Silver Storm in 2019. He also had one tackle for a loss and one pass breakup. Morgan had a season-high eight tackles against Lackawanna College on Sept. 21, 2019.
Young, also a defensive back, signed with the RiverHawks on June 13, and Gerred Wiltz and Cole Goodnight are defensive backs that inked in May.
Young is a freshman defensive back from Gosnell High School (Arkansas). He earned Arkansas All-State honors after rushing for 1,210 yards on 147 carries with 12 touchdowns as a running back. He also recorded eight catches for 232 yards with one TD. Defensively, he registered 146 total tackles, 13 tackles for losses, one quarterback sack, one quarterback hurry, a pair of interceptions, five pass breakups, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. Young missed the first three games of his senior year with a shoulder injury.
Wiltz, from Houston, Texas, is transferring to NSU from Stephen F. Austin.
Wiltz, a freshman at Stephen F. Austin in 2019, was a two-star recruit out of Alief Hastings High School by 247Sports.com and received offers from Air Force, Alcorn State, Liberty and Texas Southern. He posted 63 tackles in 19 games in high school. He also had three interceptions, three fumble recoveries and 14 pass break-ups.
Other signees since National Signing Day in February include defensive linemen DJ Harris (Kilgore College) and Jack Hawkins (Coffeyville Community College).
Other defensive backs that have signed include Brandon Calvert (Marion, Arkansas), Marquez Ester (De Queen, Arkansas), Cedrik Frazier (Stillwater), Jerrion Green (Jonesboro, Arkansas), Jayden Mankin (Poteau), Michael Moton (Shreveport, Louisiana), Manowa Ngenzirabona (Kansas City, Kansas) and Brody Sartin (Bixby).
Northeastern State opens the 2020 season on Sept. 12 when it hosts Missouri Western at Doc Wadley Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.