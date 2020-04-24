Northeastern State has added three signees this week in football and baseball.
Defensive lineman DJ Harris is transferring to NSU from Kilgore College. Harris played his freshman year with the Rangers and will be the 44th signee of the RiverHawks’ 2020 class and the 10th defensive linemen. NSU inked defensive tackle Jack Hawkins of Coffeyville Community College last week.
On the diamond, NSU adds right-hand pitcher Jon Moll and CD White, a right-hand pitcher and utility player.
Moll, an Olathe South High School (Kansas) product, played at Johnson County Community College the last two years. In five appearances and two starts this season, he posted a 3.45 earned run average in 15.2 innings of work. Moll had a record of 3-0, tossed one complete game, allowed 13 hits and struck out 27 while issuing six walks. As a freshman, Moll had a 1.82 ERA, 33 strikeouts over 29.2 innings and a 4-2 record with one save in 13 appearances.
White played at Owasso High School and at Cowley County Community College for one season. In four relief appearances as a freshman for the Tigers, he allowed six earned runs in 3.1 innings and recorded five strikeouts while walking a pair of batters.
