MONKEY ISLAND, Oklahoma – Jax Johnson and Carlos Gomez of Northeastern State University are tied for 15th after the first two rounds at the Missouri Southern State University Men’s Fall Invitational at the Shangri-La Country Club Monday.
The RiverHawks are currently in fourth overall as a team, carding a 578 (290-288).
Johnson and Gomez both carded one-under-par 143 (72-71).
Casey Paul is tied for 39th carding a four-over-par 148 (75-73), Ty Shelnutt (77-72) and Hunter Pennington (72-77) are tied for 45th after carding a five-over-par 149.
Oklahoma Christian is the leader after shooting a 12-under par 564. Central Oklahoma is four shots back at eight-under-par 568, and Washburn, who was not able to finish the second round, at one-over par.
The third and final round will begin Tuesday morning after the second round is completed, but the threat of rain in the forecast may play havoc with the schedule.
