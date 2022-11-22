Northeastern State took care of business early and handled Arkansas Baptist 74-60, leading coast-to-coast in their long-anticipated return to its former home, Jack Dobbins Field House, Monday, Nov. 21.
The event is the first contest played in the facility since February 2013, the home for NSU basketball from 1954 to 2013.
"The place came alive tonight, and it was as loud as I remembered," said head coach Ja Havens. "I'm glad our players got to experience that; we talk about tradition, and they got to live that for one night down here. I can't say enough about our crowd and student support, our community support. We want to continue building that at the Event Center."
NSU road a wave of three-pointers in the first half with seven and had an advantage that ballooned out to 19 at the intermission. The RiverHawks led the contest by as many as 25 points with just over five minutes left in regulation.
Rashad Perkins paced the RiverHawks in scoring for the second time this season with 14 points and seven rebounds. Christian Cook had 13 points, and four assists, and Ryan Gendron added 12 and had six rebounds off the bench.
Northeastern State's defense forced 16 turnovers Monday, and they out-scored the Buffalos 25-to-7 on miscues.
Obi Agu was tied for the game lead with seven rebounds as the RiverHawks held a 40-to-37 advantage on the glass. Dillon Bailey added nine points and had six rebounds.
The RiverHawks shot 43.1% (31-72) and landed nine treys.
Arkansas Baptist had three in double-figures, with Ryan Stowers leading the Buffalos with 14 points.
The RiverHawks improve to 2-1 on the year and will return to the NSU Event Center Friday, Nov. 25 to host Haskell at 7:30 p.m.
