RiverHawks holds off Washburn for 85-82 road win

TOPEKA, Kan. – Christian Cook turned in a career-high 26 point performance as Northeastern State held back Washburn late Monday for an 85-82 road win.
The RiverHawks will head into the holiday break with a 7-4 record and improve to 2-3 in the MIAA. Monday's win is the first for NSU against the Ichabods in Topeka since February 17, 2016, as they had four double-digit scoring.
Cook had 11 points at the half and shot 8-for-13 from the field to pace all players on the floor, and it was his fifth 20-point performance.
Emeka Obukwelu was a rebound short of a double-double with 21 points and nine rebounds. He also dished out four assists, a season-best for the graduate student. Tylor Arnold matched Obukwelu in rebounds and assists, turning in a 15 point afternoon.
Rashad Perkins led the bench with 11 points, and Obi Agu had a season-best nine rebounds in 18 minutes of action.
Monday's game had 12 lead changes and eight ties, with the final one being the momentum changer for the RiverHawks. With 8:27 left and the game tied at 57-57, NSU scored six unanswered in the following minute to claim the lead for the final time.
The Ichabods wouldn't make it easy for the RiverHawks, and in the final 90 seconds, they cut the lead down to three. A turnover for NSU with 30 seconds left gave Washburn the ball, and following a timeout, the Ichabods' attempt at the three-pointer was short. Arnold pulled down the rebound where NSU was able to get a critical free throw.
However, the game wasn't over for the NSU, and Washburn, down 85-80, with three seconds left, got fouled on a three-point desperation shot. The first two went through, and Washburn purposely missed the third to regain possession of the ball. Agu was first to grab the rebound as time expired.
The RiverHawks shot 51-percent on the floor and out-rebounded Washburn by ten with 38 boards. NSU was also sent to the line 34 times, where they made 27, a Ja Havens era high.
A total of 44 fouls were called, with five players fouling out.
Washburn slipped to 6-6 (3-3 MIAA) and was led by Tyler Geiman, who had 22 points and ten assists.
Northeastern State returns to the floor on January 1, hosting Fort Hays State at 3:30 p.m. in Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.