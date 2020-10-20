Northeastern State has added a high profile quarterback to its roster.
The RiverHawks picked up a transfer during its first week of practice in junior Vijay Miller, who was at Mississippi State in 2019.
Miller, now one of six quarterbacks on NSU’s roster, was a standout at East Mississippi Community College prior to his one season with the Bulldogs. Featured in Netflix’s “Last Chance U,” Miller started the first five games for EMCC in 2018 and passed for 851 yards with eight touchdowns and rushed for 166 yards with four TDs. The Lions went on to win the NJCAA National Championship in 2018.
Miller was also a standout in baseball. He was drafted by the San Diego Padres in the 14th round of the 2017 MLB Draft and made a combined 30 appearances as a pitcher in the Arizona Rookie League in 2017 and 2018.
Jacob Medrano, a Muskogee product, saw the most action behind center in 2019 for the RiverHawks, who were winless in head coach J.J. Eckert’s first season. Medrano completed 55.7 percent of his passes for 1,027 yards and four touchdowns with eight interceptions as a redshirt freshman.
Other quarterbacks are senior Quez Allen, junior Blane Burns, freshman and Tahlequah product Tate Christian, and freshman Grant Elerick.
The RiverHawks have also recently added former Muskogee standout defensive lineman Tramal Ivy. Ivy, a four-star defensive end recruit by ESPN who originally signed with South Florida, spent the past two seasons at Butler Community College. He posted 54 tackles, 5.5 sacks and logged a team-high 18 tackles for losses while forcing five fumbles as a sophomore at Butler.
Northeastern State, who had its 2020 season derailed by COVID-19, is currently in its second week of practice. The RiverHawks are scheduled to play Tarleton State on March 27, 2021 in Stephenville, Texas.
