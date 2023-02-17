Northeastern State plays its final regular season road tilt Saturday, Feb. 18, where they will look for the season sweep of rivals Central Oklahoma in Edmond.
The RiverHawks (6-17, 3-16 MIAA) need a win over the Bronchos to keep its MIAA Tournament hoops alive. With three games remaining, NSU is three back of UCO for the final postseason spot to Kansas City. However, an NSU win and Newman victory over Rogers State Saturday would eliminate the RiverHawks from postseason contention.
In the first meeting this season, Northeastern State used an 11-2 run in the final 5:05 to drive past rivals Central Oklahoma, 60-59. Jaylee Kindred had 12 points and the go-ahead bucket with six seconds remaining to close out the late rally.
Central Oklahoma (9-14, 6-13 MIAA) has won two consecutive games and is 6-8 overall at Hamilton Field House. The Bronchos will have their final home contest of the season Saturday and have averaged 69.1 points per game.
Courtney Lee has recorded five double-doubles this season and is coming off a 14-rebound performance Wednesday, Feb. 15 at Newman. The sophomore is tied for seventh in the MIAA with 7.7 rebounds per game and 11.8 points per game. Ashton Hackler is 11th in the MIAA in scoring and paces NSU with 13.6 points and is 83.5% at the free-throw line. Jaylee Kindred has scored at least 10 points in six of the previous eight contests.
Northeastern State leads the all-time series 40-33 when facing Central Oklahoma, in Edmond UCO holds a 16-17 edge.
Tip-off is slated for 1:30 p.m. Fans can watch the game online on The MIAA Network at TheMIAANetwork.com/nsugoriverhawks. An NSU audio broadcast is available on GoRiverHawksGo.com/coverage.
