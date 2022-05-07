Northeastern State continued its hitting prowess Saturday to begin postseason play and defeated Rogers State, 10-4, in game one of a best-of-3 quarterfinal in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association Baseball Tournament at Rousey Field in Tahlequah.
It was the first postseason home win since 1996 for the No. 25 RiverHawks, who improved to 35-14 overall.
“We knew we had to play well to have success, and that’s been the case all year long,” NSU head coach Jake Hendrick said. “I tell the team it takes what it takes. You don’t know exactly what that’s going to be on any given day. We did enough good things today to get the job done.”
Brock Reller set a single-season MIAA mark with his 25th home run of the season in the third inning that ignited an NSU lineup that produced 13 hits and clubbed three homers.
Reller’s blast to left field led off the third and came on a 2-2 pitch from Hillcats’ starting pitcher Jordan Ewig. It got the RiverHawks even at 2-2 and paved the way for two more runs in the inning.
“My thought process was really just to get on base,” Reller said. “It didn’t matter how I got on, they just happened to throw me a middle-away fastball over the plate and I put a good swing on it and it went over the fence. If I would have hit a single or double, or maybe a walk, I would’ve been just fine with that. I just wanted to get on base and help the team get going.”
Reller, named the MIAA Co-Player of the Year on Thursday, went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and had a game-high three RBIs. He drove in NSU’s first run with an RBI single through the right side of the infield that brought home Blake Freeman in the first inning, and later had a sacrifice fly to right during the sixth that scored Freeman again and gave NSU a 6-2 lead.
RiverHawks’ starting pitcher Lee Callsion overcame a rocky start and picked up the win. Callsion allowed one earned run on four hits in six innings of duty. The right-hander recorded four strikeouts and issued one walk. Sixty of his 113 pitchers came over the first two innings.
“Those first few innings, I was just pressing too much and trying to do a little too much,” Callison said. “Coach Hendrick went out and just told me to bear down and get back within myself. It really helped me hone in and be able to spot my fastball again and keep breaking stuff low.”
Callsion (4-2) threw a clean fourth inning, escaped a bases-loaded jam in the first, and left a combined four runners stranded in the second, third and sixth innings.
“Lee was great,” Hendrick said. “To get six innings out of him when he’s at 60 pitches through two innings…I was getting a little nervous there with the way things started. But he was really solid over the back-half in innings three, four, five and six.”
Northeastern State pulled away with a three-run seventh after the Hillcats narrowed the gap to 6-3. The RiverHawks were sparked by back-to-back solo home runs by Tucker Dunlap and Collin Klingensmith, and Freeman increased the lead to six runs (9-3) on an RBI double to center field that scored Kademon Graff.
Relievers Dakodah Jones and Cohen Bell finished off the Hillcats. Jones allowed one earned run on two hits in 2.2 innings, and Bell retired the only batter he faced in the ninth to end the contest.
“I was really proud of Dakodah as well,” Hendrick said. “Lee and Dakodah, those guys just ate up a bulk of the game and allowed us in a series to not dive deep into the bullpen and feel really good about what we’re going to do [Sunday].”
The RiverHawks were paced offensively by Matt Kaiser’s game-high three hits. Graff and Freeman each had two hits, and both Dunlap and Klingensmith drove in a pair of runs.
Rogers State (26-24) received two hits from Prescott Horn, and Jonathan Soto led with two RBIs.
Ewig took the loss on the mound for the Hillcats. Ewig (7-5) gave up four earned runs on six hits across five innings. He closed with three strikeouts and walked four. Reliever Brent Dickey gave up the consecutive home runs by Dunlap and Klingensmith.
The RiverHawks and Hillcats will meet again in game two Sunday in a 1 p.m. start. An if-necessary game three would be Monday at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.