Northeastern State opened its 2022 baseball season with a Saturday/Sunday split against Southern Arkansas and Harding in Hot Springs, Arkansas.
In their opener on Saturday, the RiverHawks defeated Southern Arkansas, 7-5, behind the offensive production of C.D. White and Blaze Brothers, and five scoreless innings from starting pitcher Seth Key.
White collected a game-high three hits, including a pair of doubles, and drove in a game-best three runs. The first baseman drove in Brothers with a double to right-center field during the second inning that gave NSU a 2-0 lead, and later delivered a two-run single to left that scored Brock Reller and Matt Kaiser to extend NSU’s lead to 4-1 in the seventh inning.
Brothers finished with two hits, including a two-run single to left during the eighth that pushed across Kaiser and Brayden Rodden to give NSU a 6-1 advantage.
Reller, who was named the MIAA Baseball Hitter of the Week on Monday, belted a solo home run to left in the first inning to start the scoring. Reller went 3 for 7 at the plate over the two games. He clubbed three home runs, knocked in three runs, crossed home plate four times and reached base twice on walks.
Key allowed three hits across five scoreless innings and earned the win on the mound as the starter. The right-hander issued six walks and recorded two strikeouts. Trey Havens and Cohen Bell worked in middle relief, and Jake Bigham earned the save. Bigham faced five batters, registering three strikeouts in 1.2 innings pitched, and didn’t allow a hit or run.
The RiverHawks committed three errors and were limited to four hits in a 4-2 loss to Harding on Sunday.
Reller had two of NSU’s hits, both solo home runs, and reached base three times in four trips. The right fielder led off with a homer to right field during the fourth to bring the RiverHawks even at 1-1, and led off the ninth with another to right.
Jonathan Smithey took the loss as the NSU starting pitcher. Smithey allowed two unearned runs on two hits in 5.1 innings. He finished with four strikeouts and issued three walks. Jon Moll, Cal Howard, Kender Carroll and Quinten Romero each pitched in relief, combining to give up one earned run on no hits with two strikeouts and four walks.
Northeastern State stays on the road Tuesday afternoon when it visits Southeastern Oklahoma in a 2 p.m. start. NSU’s home opener is scheduled for Feb. 15 against Southeastern Oklahoma.
NSU softball starts season at 3-1; Gail Young earns MIAA honors: The RiverHawks started their softball season with three straight wins before falling to Oklahoma Baptist, 5-2, Sunday in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.
Northeastern State began with consecutive wins over Henderson State (8-0) and Arkansas-Monticello (7-6) on Saturday, and defeated Ouachita Baptist (3-0) in its first outing Sunday.
Against Henderson State, NSU starting pitcher Gail Young tossed six scoreless innings and allowed just one hit. Young, announced the MIAA Softball Pitcher of the Week on Monday, recorded eight strikeouts and walked two batters. Young also had the win in the RiverHawks’ 3-0 victory over Ouachita Baptist where she threw a complete-game shutout, collected seven strikeouts, gave up just two hits and issued only one walk. The MIAA Softball Pitcher of the Week honor is the third of Young’s career. The Collinsville High School product now has a program-record 61 career wins in the pitcher’s circle.
Addy Wolfe, Sydney Balderrama and Alyssia Crick carried the offense against Henderson State. Wolf posted a game-high three hits and drove in one run, Balderrama had a pair of hits and one RBI, and Crick had a double and knocked in a game-high four runs.
The RiverHawks overcame a 5-3 deficit with a four-run sixth inning to top Arkansas-Monticello in their final game on Saturday. Carly Kelley had a two-run double to give NSU the lead for good at 6-5.
Rhomie Bradshaw and Crick both homered for the RiverHawks. Crick led the way with two hits, and Kelley finished with two RBIs. Bradshaw joined Kelley with a double.
Against Ouachita Baptist, NSU scored single runs in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings. Crick had an RBI single to score Drew Hawkins in the fourth, Chloe Bohuslavicky had a solo home run during the fifth, and Raegan Edwards came through with an RBI single that scored Bradshaw in the seventh.
Balderrama and Crick both finished with two hits to pace the RiverHawks’ lineup.
In the setback to Oklahoma Baptist, the RiverHawks were led by Wolfe’s two hits. NSU was limited to four hits as a team.
Starting pitcher Savannah Evans was the losing pitcher. Evans allowed four runs (one earned) on four hits in 2.2 innings. She had three strikeouts and did not issue a walk. Jenna Chassie and Madison Heinle both had relief appearances.
The RiverHawks are scheduled to play against Southeastern Oklahoma and Maryville in Bentonville, Arkansas on Friday, Feb. 11. They take on Quincy and Arkansas-Monticello in Bentonville on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.