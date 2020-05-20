Northeastern State picked up another signee to add to its large 2020 class.
Gerred Wiltz, a defensive back from Houston, Texas, is transferring to NSU from Stephen F. Austin.
Wiltz is the second defensive back in the last week to ink with the RiverHawks, joining Tahlequah High School product Cole Goodnight. Goodnight was previously a walk-on at Oklahoma State.
Wiltz, a freshman at Stephen F. Austin in 2019, is the 46th signee for head coach J.J. Eckert and the 10th defensive back.
Wiltz was a two-star recruit out of Alief Hastings High School by 247Sports.com and received offers from Air Force, Alcorn State, Liberty and Texas Southern. He posted 63 tackles in 19 games in high school. He also had three interceptions, three fumble recoveries and 14 pass break-ups.
Other recent signees for the RiverHawks include defensive linemen DJ Harris (Kilgore College) and Jack Hawkins (Coffeyville Community College).
Other defensive backs that signed on National Signing Day in February are Brandon Calvert (Marion, Arkansas), Marquez Ester (De Queen, Arkansas), Cedrik Frazier (Stillwater), Jerrion Green (Jonesboro, Arkansas), Jayden Mankin (Poteau), Michael Moton (Shreveport, Louisiana), Manowa Ngenzirabona (Kansas City, Kansas) and Brody Sartin (Bixby).
