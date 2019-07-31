KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Northeastern State football team is predicted to finish in 11th place according to the MIAA Preseason Coaches and Media Poll. The release on Wednesday is in conjunction with the league's Media Day at the Kauffman Foundation Center in Kansas City, Mo.
Northeastern State received 23 points in the coaches' poll and 79 in the media poll.
Fort Hays State is the favorite to win this year's MIAA crown in the coaches' poll. The Tigers edged out Northwest Missouri by two points with 114 and six first-place votes.
Northwest picked up five first-place tallies from the coaches with Pittsburg State taking the lone remaining top vote. The Gorillas are third in the poll with 97 points, Central Oklahoma is fourth obtaining 90 points, and Central Missouri rounded out the top five with 80. Emporia State is sixth receiving 73 points, and Missouri Western came in seventh with 57 points. Washburn is eighth with 54 points, and Nebraska-Kearney is ninth with 46 points. Missouri Southern came in tenth with 34 points and behind the RiverHawks in the poll is Lincoln with 12 points.
The MIAA media voted differently at the top of their poll with Northwest picking up 32 of the 40 first-place votes with 471 points. Fort Hays State was second with seven first-place nods and 433 points.
Pitt State remained in third, but Central Missouri topped UCO in the media poll. The remainder of the poll ran the same as the coaches withe exception of Missouri Southern obtaining a first-place vote.
The RiverHawks report to camp on Aug. 8 and will open the season on Thursday, Sept. 5 at Emporia State for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
MIAA Football Coaches Poll
Place Team 1st Place Points
1st Fort Hays State 6 114
2nd Northwest Missouri 5 112
3rd Pittsburg State 1 97
4th Central Oklahoma - 90
5th Central Missouri - 80
6th Emporia State - 73
7th Missouri Western - 57
8th Washburn - 54
9th Nebraska-Kearney - 46
10th Missouri Southern - 34
11th Northeastern State - 23
12th Lincoln - 12
MIAA Football Media Poll
Place Team 1st Place Points
1st Northwest Missouri 32 471
2nd Fort Hays State 7 433
3rd Pittsburg State - 378
4th Central Missouri - 336
5th Central Oklahoma - 313
6th Emporia State - 264
7th Missouri Western - 245
8th Washburn - 234
9th Nebraska-Kearney - 194
10th Missouri Southern 1 120
11th Northeastern State - 79
12th Lincoln - 52
