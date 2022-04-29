Northeastern State punched its ticket to the MIAA Tournament with a doubleheader sweep of Nebraska-Kearney. The RiverHawks got a walk-off home run from Sydney Balderrama to win game one 4-2 and held off the Lopers 9-5 in the nightcap.
In both games, UNK hit homers in what would have been their final out to extend the contest.
Balderrama sent two over the fence in game one, and with Rhomie Bradshaw at second, she skied the first pitch to center for the game-winner.
Carly Kelley had an RBI double in the sixth, with both teams having six hits.
Gail Young (10-9) spun a complete game and struck out seven batters.
In the nightcap, NSU scored eight unanswered and looked to be on its way to a mercy-rule win in the fifth. With two outs on the scoreboard and runners on first and second, a UNK batter hit a 2-2 pitch to right field to keep the game alive.
The Lopers (23-23, 13-11 MIAA) gave themselves a shot in the sixth, scoring two and loading the bases. Madison Heinle closed the door on UNK, striking out the final two batters in the frame.
Bradshaw led the RiverHawks with three hits, and Balderrama had a three-RBI game. Chloe Bohuslavicky homered for the 12th time this year and scored two runs.
Savannah Evans (10-10) struck out ten and spun five frames, and Heinle earned her second career save.
Northeastern State improves to 26-23 and 14-10 in the MIAA; they close out the regular season Saturday at noon with a doubleheader against Fort Hays State.
