HAYS, KANSAS – Northeastern State closed a 20-point deficit and made it a one-possession football game in the fourth quarter, but Fort Hays State scored a late touchdown to seal a 27-14 win over the RiverHawks on Saturday afternoon at Lewis Field.
Fort Hays State (3-7, 3-7 MIAA) led 6-0 at halftime and built a 20-0 advantage on a 2-yard run by Adrian Soto with 7:23 left in the third quarter. But with its proverbial back against the wall, Northeastern State (1-9, 1-9) responded.
The Tigers were driving in their own territory when NSU's Dawandrick Crockett forced a fumble by Soto at the Fort Hays State 29. Johnny Jean recovered for the RiverHawks.
Nine plays later, quarterback Ben Ward hit Jamie Cortez on a 1-yard, fourth-down scoring pass with 14:07 left and Tyler Crawford's conversion kick pulled NSU within 20-7. The RiverHawks forced Fort Hays State into a three-and-out and took over at their own 48 after a punt.
On the first play of the possession, another NSU quarterback, Grant Elerick, connected with Dashawn Williams on a 52-yard touchdown pass – the longest of the play of the season for the RiverHawks. Suddenly, they trailed only 20-14.
To their credit, the Tigers answered on their next possession. Jack Dawson threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Brown II with 9:02 left and Fort Hays State again had a two-score lead at 27-14.
That was still the score when Northeastern State drove to the Fort Hays State 30 in the final minutes, but a fourth-and-15 pass fell incomplete with 1:01 left and the Tigers ran out the clock.
The RiverHawks had 158 yards passing, with Ward finishing 8 of 21 for 95 yards and Elerick completing 3 of 9 for 63 yards. Isaiah Davis had 20 carries for 45 yards. NSU's top receivers were Malik Antwine with four catches, 79 yards and Williams with three catches, 69 yards. Cam'Ron Holmes led the RiverHawks' defense with 10 tackles.
Dawson completed 22 of 36 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns for Fort Hays State and rushed for 54 yards on 10 carries. Soto had 29 carries for 144 yards and one touchdown for the Tigers.
Northeastern State will close its season next Saturday at home against Nebraska-Kearney at Gable Field in Tahlequah, Okla.
