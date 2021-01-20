RiverHawks remain on the road Thursday

Northeastern State will try to recover from a loss to Rogers State last Saturday when it visits Central Missouri Thursday in a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.
The RiverHawks (2-8 overall and in MIAA play) have dropped seven of their last eight games, the lone win coming against Newman at the NSU Event Center on Jan. 9.
Thursday’s contest will be the second of three of three straight away from home for NSU. The RiverHawks will be at Lincoln Saturday before returning to the NSU Event Center to host Pittsburg State on Thursday, Jan. 28.
Central Missouri (3-8, 3-8) is coming off a 62-57 road win over Newman on Saturday, which snapped a 19-game losing streak on the road. The win also broke a recent two-game losing streak with setbacks coming to Central Oklahoma and Nebraska-Kearney.
The RiverHawks were led by freshman guard Dillon Bailey’s career-high 16 points in their 74-67 loss in Claremore on Saturday. Brad Davis (14 points), Trey Sampson (11) and Troy Locke (11) were also in double figures.
Through 10 games, Davis leads NSU in scoring at 13.7 points. Locke is averaging 12.9 points, and Sampson follows at 11.9.
The Mules have five players averaging in double figures, led by Cameron Hunter’s 14.2 points.
Northeastern State has won the last two meetings. The RiverHawks defeated Central Missouri, 79-63, in Tahlequah on Jan. 25, 2020 and upended the Mules, 84-72, in Warrensburg (Mo.) on Jan. 31, 2019.
NSU women look to rebound: The RiverHawks, losers in seven of their last eight games, will remain on the road Thursday when they take on Central Missouri in a 5:30 p.m. start.
Northeastern State (3-7 overall and in MIAA play) snapped a string of six consecutive losses by defeating Newman, 60-46, in Tahlequah on Jan. 9, but followed with a 58-53 road loss to Rogers State last Saturday in Claremore.
Against the Hillcats, NSU, who was without starting guard Shae Sanchez, were led by sophomore forward Zaria Collins’ 18 points. Senior Cenia Hayes joined Collins in double figures with 13 points.
Collins leads NSU in scoring with 18 points per game. Hayes is averaging 16 points, and Sanchez follows at 11.9.
The Jennies enter at 8-2 overall and 8-2 in conference play. They defeated Newman, 58-52, Saturday after suffering their first two losses of the season against Central Oklahoma and Nebraska-Kearney.
Nija Collier leads Central Missouri in scoring with 13.6 points per contest. Graycen Holden averages 13 points, and Brooke Littrell averages 12.2.
NSU has never beaten Central Missouri. The RiverHawks will remain on the road Saturday at Lincoln before returning home to host Pittsburg State Thursday, Jan. 28.
