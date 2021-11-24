Northeastern State returns to the NSU Event Center Friday to take on Haskell in a 7 p.m. tipoff.
The RiverHawks, coming off a 74-71 win over Oklahoma Christian on Nov. 20, will also face University of the Ozarks Saturday in a 4 p.m. start to close the non-conference portion of their schedule.
NSU enters Friday’s contest at 3-1 under second-year head coach Ja Havens. Haskell will go in at 2-6 overall and winless in three road games. The RiverHawks defeated Arlington Baptist, 96-60, on Nov. 16 in their only home appearance.
The trio of Tylor Arnold, Emeka Obukwelu and Rashad Perkins helped carry NSU to its win over Oklahoma Christian. Arnold finished with a double-double, recording 20 points and 10 rebounds. Obukwelu followed with 17 points and pulled down nine rebounds, and Perkins added 14 points and went 5 for 7 from the free throw line.
Obukwelu leads the RiverHawks in scoring at 19.8 points through four games. The University of Arkansas grad-transfer also leads the team with nine rebounds per contest and is shooting 55.7 percent overall from the floor. Obukwelu poured in a season-high 31 points against Arlington Baptist.
Christian Cook, Arnold and Perkins are also averaging in double figures. Cook is averaging 15.3 points and is shooting 47.6 percent from beyond the 3-point line. Perkins follows with 12.3 points and is shooting 77.2 percent overall (16 of 22), and Arnold averages 10.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
As a team, NSU is shooting 46.5 percent overall, 35 percent from 3-point territory and 73 percent from the free throw line. The RiverHawks are limiting opponents to 40.9 percent shooting.
Haskell has dropped its last two games to Chadron State (118-64) and Missouri Baptist (83-41). Its last win came against Bacone (80-71) on Nov. 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.