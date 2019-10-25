Northeastern State will still be searching for an elusive win Saturday when it returns home to face Missouri Southern at Doc Wadley Stadium.
The RiverHawks, coming off a 27-9 road loss to Lincoln, are 0-7 under first-year head coach J.J. Eckert, and as a program, haven’t tasted victory since defeating the Lions, 32-29, in double overtime at Doc Wadley Stadium on Oct. 28, 2017. The winless streak is at 20 games, the most in school history.
Missouri Southern (1-6) got its lone win against Lincoln (38-14) in week two. The Lions suffered a 49-19 home loss to Washburn last week.
The RiverHawks’ defense will have to deal with one of the top quarterbacks in the MIAA. Jacob Park leads the conference in completions (179) and passing yards (2,498).
“They’re really talented on offense,” Eckert said. “When you go back and watch them from game one against UNK when they were down and you look up and they fought back, kept on fighting and got back to a close football game. You just watch them through the next six games after that, [Jacob Park] is a talented quarterback. He’s a big guy that can sit in the pocket, he knows where he’s wanting to go with the football, pre-snap to post-snap. He doesn’t waste a lot of time and he has a bunch of playmakers in space that help him out.”
Park threw for a season-high 519 yards against Central Missouri. He also threw for 442 yards with three touchdowns against Northwest Missouri. Against Washburn, he completed 32 of 67 passes for 415 yards and a score. Park does lead the MIAA in interceptions thrown with 20.
Parks’ to go-to target is Brian Boyd, who has 33 receptions for 564 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The Lions also have four other receivers with 20 catches or more.
“It’s a challenging process because at the end of the day you’ve got to be able to make sure more than anything else that you keep them all in front of you,” Eckert said. “You’ve got to contest every throw and you’ve got to have an opportunity to make [Park] move his launch point.”
NSU is allowing 549 total yards of offense, 215 of that through the air. Senior defensive back Ashton Antwine leads with 46 total tackles and has two interceptions. Ty Nichols has 44 tackles, and Courtland Clark has 38 stops and joins Antwine with two interceptions.
Redshirt freshman Jacob Medrano will be making his fifth straight start at quarterback for NSU. The Muskogee product has completed 61 percent of his passes for 719 yards with three touchdowns and five interceptions. Last week, Medrano threw for 162 yards with an interception and was sacked four times.
Running back Kevin Jackson rushed for 70 yards on 23 carries with a TD against Lincoln. Jackson has rushed for 324 yards and three touchdowns on the season.
Mark Wheeland leads all NSU receivers with 25 catches and also has a team-high 321 yards to go along with two scores.
Saturday’s game is one of two remaining games at Doc Wadley Stadium for Northeastern State. The RiverHawks conclude the season at home against Fort Hays State on Saturday, Nov. 16. They will be at Northwest Missouri on Nov. 2 and at Central Oklahoma on Nov. 9 in the annual President’s Cup.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.