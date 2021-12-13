Northeastern State returned to their winning ways at home, beating Pitt State 59-42 for their first MIAA victory of the season Saturday evening.
The win is the sixth straight inside the Event Center as the RiverHawks improved to 6-3 (1-2 MIAA), surpassing their 2020-21 season win total.
Emeka Obukwelu was a rebound short of a double-double with a game-high 19 points and nine rebounds. Christian Cook had 15, and Rashad Perkins scored 13 off the NSU bench.
Northeastern State could not pull away from Pitt State until Dillon Bailey hit a three-pointer with 14:15 left in the second half. The RiverHaks would erupt for 15 unanswered points in the following 6:24, taking advantage of an ice-cold Gorillas team who missed ten straight field goal attempts.
Pitt State wound up shooting a dismal 24.5% (13-53) to drop to 2-8 (1-3 MIAA). The Gorillas' 42 points are the lowest effort in an NSU win since 1934, which was a 32-31 contest.
Northeastern State was limited to 46 possessions, a low under head coach Ja Havens, but for the first time since the defense held a team to sub-25% shooting.
Bailey had eight points and eight rebounds, Tylor Arnold, was limited to just one point but pulled down eight boards.
The Gorillas would have a 39-to-38 rebounding edge over the RiverHawks.
Northeastern State returns to the road to face Emporia State on Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m.
