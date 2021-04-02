Northeastern State University baseball blasted six homers and run-ruled Fort Hays State 13-3 in seven innings Friday to take the first of three-game MIAA series.
Blake Freeman homered twice and had four RBI to push his hitting streak to 25 games. Collin Klingensmith homered and had three hits.
In his first start of the season, Seth Key (2-0) struck out eight batters and allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings of work.
After giving up a two-out homer in the opening frame, the Tigers loaded the bases for NSU and nearly out of the bottom half of the inning, but an errant throw to first on a double-play ball plated two runs for the RiverHawks.
Connor Bell extended the NSU lead to 3-1 in the second with his first hit of the season on a homer to left.
Solo homers from Klingensmith and Freeman added to the RiverHawks' lead in the third to go up 5-1 on the Tigers.
After a pair of scoreless innings, Fort Hays State grabbed a run back on NSU with a two-out single to left field. In the seventh, the Tigers scored one more and loaded the bases with two outs. A fly ball caught just at the wall in left field ended the threat.
Jaxon Phipps and C.D. White went back-to-back in the seventh, and the RiverHawks sent ten batters up and scoring eight. The game ended with a Freeman homer to left to score three runs.
The RiverHawks improve to 14-6, 11-5 MIAA with the win as they out-hit the Tigers (2-18, 2-1 MIAA) 13-to-8.
