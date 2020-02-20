Northeastern State led from start to finish and held on for a 75-64 road win over Nebraska-Kearney Thursday.
The RiverHawks, who got a game-high 25 points from senior guard Kendrick Thompson, improve to 17-9 overall and 10-7 in the MIAA. With the win, they move a half-game ahead of the Lopers (15-10, 9-7) for fifth in the conference standings.
NSU will close regular season play Saturday when it travels to play Emporia State.
Northeastern State led by as many as 22 points in the second half before the Lopers trimmed their deficit to 66-59 following a Cedric Johnson free throw with 3:36 remaining.
But the RiverHawks scored the next eight points, capped by a Brad Davis 3-pointer, to seal the win. Thompson started the run with a jumper, Davis added a pair of free throws, and Thompson converted a free throw before Davis' 3.
Caleb Smith and Troy Lock ignited a 10-2 run that pushed NSU's lead out to 64-42 with 7:40 left. Both Smith and and Locke had layups and free throws, while Thompson started the run with a basket, and Devonta Prince also converted a pair of free throws.
The win is the second straight for NSU and the third in its last four outings.
The RiverHawks, who clinched a berth in the upcoming MIAA Conference Tournament with Saturday's win over Emporia State, also received double-figure scoring from Davis and Givens. Davis finished with 12 points and canned three of his four 3-point attempts, and Givens added 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting and led with six rebounds.
It's Thompson's 11th 20-point effort of the season. He shot 8 of 18 overall and 4 of 10 from behind the 3-point arc. Thompson also grabbed five rebounds and had a pair of steals.
The RiverHawks shot 11 of 22 from 3 and were 50 percent (24 of 48) overall from the floor. Daniel Dotson closed with nine points, all of those coming on 3-pointers.
NSU, who suffered an 83-79 overtime loss to the Lopers on Jan. 11 at the NSU Event Center, led 38-23 at halftime after Dotson buried a 3 with 40 seconds left in the first half.
The Lopers were led by Morgan Soucie's 20 points. Jake Walker followed with 15 points, and AJ Jackson added 12.
