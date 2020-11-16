Northeastern State's men's basketball games vs. Northwest Missouri and Missouri Western on Nov. 19 and 21 will not be played as scheduled due to positive COVID-19 cases for the RiverHawks.
The RiverHawks will now host Missouri Western on Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. and Northwest Missouri on Dec. 31 at 1 p.m.
Women's basketball contests against Northwest Missouri and Missouri Western will go on as scheduled with updated start times. The RiverHawks on Nov. 19 will now tip-off at 6 p.m. with Northwest Missouri and face Missouri Western at 1 p.m. on Nov. 21.
The men's basketball program will open their season on Nov. 28 against Emporia State University as the second half of a doubleheader. Women's basketball will start the action off at 1:30 p.m. that afternoon against ESU.
