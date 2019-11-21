RiverHawks set for first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance

The Northeastern State women's soccer team will open its first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance Friday when it takes on Concordia-St. Paul at 10 a.m. The match will be played at Jennies Field in Warrensburg, Missouri on the campus of Central Missouri.
The RiverHawks will bring a 14-4-3 record into the first round of the tournament and are the No. 6 seed in the Central Region. They have gone to penalty shootouts in two consecutive matches, beating Emporia State 3-2 in PK's in the semifinals of The MIAA Tournament and losing a penalty shootout to Central Oklahoma, 3-1, in the tournament championship match.
Like NSU, the No. 3 seed Golden Bears are making their NCAA Tournament debut this weekend. They will bring a record of 17-2-2 into the tournament. They won the Northern Sun Conference regular season title and made it to the NSIC tournament championship where they lost to Minnesota State, 3-0.
Friday's tournament opener is the first matchup between NSU and the Golden Bears. The last time that NSU faced a team from the NSIC was Sept. 6, 2013 when it beat Augustana (South Dakota) in overtime at DeLoache Field.
Mariah Nicolet leads the RiverHawks with 13 goals this season to go along with four assists. Six of her goals have been match-winners. Paulina Chavez has scored eight goals with three assists, while Sarah Rector has scored five goals on the season. Ainsley Cunningham has been in net for 16 matches, recording 40 saves with a goals against average of 0.92. She has saved 76.9 percent of the shots she has faced this season.
CSP is led by Nikki Anderson, who has scored 10 goals this season. Katie Anderson has scored eight times while Hannah Pedersen has six goals and a team-high 12 assists. Leah Johnson has scored five goals and recorded five assists this season. Jordyn Clark has started all 21 matches in net, recording 78 saves and allowing just 12 goals.
The Golden Bears are averaging 2.00 goals per match while holding opponents to just 0.57 goals per match. Head coach Steve Bellis is in his ninth season as head coach of the Golden Bears.
Friday's winner will play on Sunday against either Central Missouri or Southwestern Oklahoma in Warrensburg.
