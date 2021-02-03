RiverHawks sign 34 on National Signing Day

Byron Beers | Daily Press

NSU football head coach J.J. Eckert landed 34 signees Wednesday on National Signing Day.

Northeastern State added another big signing class Wednesday on National Signing Day.

The RiverHawks, who had 42 signees last February, inked 34 in this year’s class, all of which come from the high school level.

Sixteen are Oklahoma products, including Tahlequah High School receiver Kobey Baker and Pryor High School quarterback Ben Ward.

Twelve of the signees are from Arkansas, two are from Louisiana and Texas, and one is from Arizona and Missouri.

“I think the first thing that really sticks out is the fact of how good a job again the coaches did of evaluating and locating student athletes that fit here at NSU, and to me that’s a huge plus,” RiverHawks’ head coach J.J. Eckert said. “Anytime you go through some of the challenges that we went through with this recruiting cycle, ultimately you don’t have a Junior Day, you don’t have a chance to get young men on campus through the course of the summer, they don’t have a chance to come see a game...there’s a lot of factors that really didn’t take place this year that normally do.

“I think with those challenges that were out there, I think this was a really, really special class. We worked hard in the areas we felt like we’ve got to make a lot of progress in, and we were able to locate some student athletes that fit what we’re looking for.”

NSU signed 12 defensive linemen, six offensive linemen, five wide receivers, six defensive backs, a pair of linebackers, two tight ends and one quarterback.

NSU had its 2020 season derailed due to COVID-19 after going 0-11 in Eckert’s first season in 2019.

The RiverHawks will play three games in the spring, beginning March 6 with a trip to Southeastern Oklahoma in Durant. They will host Arkansas Tech on March 11 at Doc Wadley Stadium. The Southeastern and Arkansas Tech games will be scrimmages. On March 27, NSU will visit Tarleton State. The annual Green/White scrimmage is scheduled for April 10.

Brodie Albright

Defensive Line

6-5, 255

Maysville, Okla. (Maysville HS)

Tyreq Avery

Offensive Line

6-3, 330

Fort Smith, Ark. (Fort Smith Northside HS)

Kobey Baker

Wide Receiver

5-10, 185

Tahlequah, Okla. (Tahlequah HS)

Hunter Birmingham

Linebacker

6-0, 225

Oklahoma City, Okla. (Putnam City North HS)

Nick Brannon

Defensive Line

6-3, 245

Oklahoma City, Okla. (John Marshall HS)

Kyson Conley

Defensive Line

6-4, 305

Piggott, Ark. (Piggott HS)

Micah Davis

Offensive Line

6-4, 285

Mustang, Okla. (Mustang HS)

Caleb Dickson

Defensive Line

6-2, 305

Fort Defiance, Ariz. (Window Rock HS)

Gavin Duverger

Defensive Back

5-11, 185

Edmond, Okla. (Edmond Santa Fe HS)

Eli Edmonds

Wide Receiver

6-4, 195

St. Peters, Mo. (Ft. Zumwalt South HS)

Brandon Girard

Wide Receiver

5-10, 165

Moore, Okla. (Moore HS)

Jordian Green

Offensive Line

6-3, 315

Fort Smith, Ark. (Fort Smith Northside HS)

Cam'Ron Holmes

LB

6-0, 205

Wynne, Ark. (Wynne HS)

Devin Holmes

Defensive Back

6-2, 175

Wynne, Ark. (Wynne HS)

Gabe Hudson

Defensive Back

6-1, 190

Noble, Okla. (Noble HS)

Kolton Hunt

Tight End

6-4, 235

El Reno, Okla. (El Reno HS)

Kyron Kidd

Defensive Line

5-11, 290

Camden, Ark. (Camden Fairview HS)

Loran Kirk

Wide Receiver

6-1, 190

Jay, Okla. (Jay HS)

Chris Lee

Defensive Line

6-2, 285

Richmond, Texas (George Ranch HS)

Milton Lewis

Defensive Back

5-11, 175

Trumann, Ark. (Trumann HS)

Josh McDaniel

Tight End

6-3, 235

Lafayette, La. (Acadiana HS)

Jamar McKee

Defensive Line

6-2, 235

Atoka, Okla. (Atoka HS)

Blake Millspaugh

Offensive Line

6-5, 325

Oklahoma City, Okla. (John Marshall HS)

Easton Mongold

Defensive Line

6-2, 295

Fort Smith, Ark. (Van Buren HS)

Connor Parks

Defensive Line

6-4, 240

Warner, Okla. (Warner HS)

Matthew Pouncil

Defensive Line

6-2, 235

Camden, Ark. (Camden Fairview HS)

Tyheen Prosise

Wide Receiver

5-9, 160

Fort Smith, Ark. (Fort Smith Northside HS)

Druw Reynolds

Defensive Back

6-2, 200

Gosnell, Ark. (Gosnell HS)

Kevin Sovo

Offensive Line

6-5, 310

Lawton, Okla. (Eisenhower HS)

Billy Thomas

Defensive Line

6-3, 290

Vivian, La. (North Caddo HS)

John Tomlinson

Offensive Line

6-5, 265

Broken Bow, Okla. (Broken Bow HS)

Ben Ward

Quarterback

6-1, 190

Pryor, Okla. (Pryor HS)

Jarveon Williams

Defensive Line

6-4, 235

Ennis, Texas (Ennis HS)

Donovan Young

Defensive Back

6-6, 210

Little Rock, Ark. (Joe T. Robinson HS)

