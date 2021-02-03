RiverHawks sign 34 on National Signing Day

Northeastern State added another big signing class Wednesday on National Signing Day.
The RiverHawks, who had 42 signees last February, inked 34 in this year’s class, all of which come from the high school level.
Sixteen are Oklahoma products, including Tahlequah High School receiver Kobey Baker and Pryor High School quarterback Ben Ward.
Twelve of the signees are from Arkansas, two are from Louisiana and Texas, and one is from Arizona and Missouri.
“I think the first thing that really sticks out is the fact of how good a job again the coaches did of evaluating and locating student athletes that fit here at NSU, and to me that’s a huge plus,” RiverHawks’ head coach J.J. Eckert said. “Anytime you go through some of the challenges that we went through with this recruiting cycle, ultimately you don’t have a Junior Day, you don’t have a chance to get young men on campus through the course of the summer, they don’t have a chance to come see a game...there’s a lot of factors that really didn’t take place this year that normally do.
“I think with those challenges that were out there, I think this was a really, really special class. We worked hard in the areas we felt like we’ve got to make a lot of progress in, and we were able to locate some student athletes that fit what we’re looking for.”
NSU signed 12 defensive linemen, six offensive linemen, five wide receivers, six defensive backs, a pair of linebackers, two tight ends and one quarterback.
NSU had its 2020 season derailed due to COVID-19 after going 0-11 in Eckert’s first season in 2019.
The RiverHawks will play three games in the spring, beginning March 6 with a trip to Southeastern Oklahoma in Durant. They will host Arkansas Tech on March 11 at Doc Wadley Stadium. The Southeastern and Arkansas Tech games will be scrimmages. On March 27, NSU will visit Tarleton State. The annual Green/White scrimmage is scheduled for April 10.
Brodie Albright
Defensive Line
6-5, 255
Maysville, Okla. (Maysville HS)
Tyreq Avery
Offensive Line
6-3, 330
Fort Smith, Ark. (Fort Smith Northside HS)
Kobey Baker
Wide Receiver
5-10, 185
Tahlequah, Okla. (Tahlequah HS)
Hunter Birmingham
Linebacker
6-0, 225
Oklahoma City, Okla. (Putnam City North HS)
Nick Brannon
Defensive Line
6-3, 245
Oklahoma City, Okla. (John Marshall HS)
Kyson Conley
Defensive Line
6-4, 305
Piggott, Ark. (Piggott HS)
Micah Davis
Offensive Line
6-4, 285
Mustang, Okla. (Mustang HS)
Caleb Dickson
Defensive Line
6-2, 305
Fort Defiance, Ariz. (Window Rock HS)
Gavin Duverger
Defensive Back
5-11, 185
Edmond, Okla. (Edmond Santa Fe HS)
Eli Edmonds
Wide Receiver
6-4, 195
St. Peters, Mo. (Ft. Zumwalt South HS)
Brandon Girard
Wide Receiver
5-10, 165
Moore, Okla. (Moore HS)
Jordian Green
Offensive Line
6-3, 315
Fort Smith, Ark. (Fort Smith Northside HS)
Cam'Ron Holmes
LB
6-0, 205
Wynne, Ark. (Wynne HS)
Devin Holmes
Defensive Back
6-2, 175
Wynne, Ark. (Wynne HS)
Gabe Hudson
Defensive Back
6-1, 190
Noble, Okla. (Noble HS)
Kolton Hunt
Tight End
6-4, 235
El Reno, Okla. (El Reno HS)
Kyron Kidd
Defensive Line
5-11, 290
Camden, Ark. (Camden Fairview HS)
Loran Kirk
Wide Receiver
6-1, 190
Jay, Okla. (Jay HS)
Chris Lee
Defensive Line
6-2, 285
Richmond, Texas (George Ranch HS)
Milton Lewis
Defensive Back
5-11, 175
Trumann, Ark. (Trumann HS)
Josh McDaniel
Tight End
6-3, 235
Lafayette, La. (Acadiana HS)
Jamar McKee
Defensive Line
6-2, 235
Atoka, Okla. (Atoka HS)
Blake Millspaugh
Offensive Line
6-5, 325
Oklahoma City, Okla. (John Marshall HS)
Easton Mongold
Defensive Line
6-2, 295
Fort Smith, Ark. (Van Buren HS)
Connor Parks
Defensive Line
6-4, 240
Warner, Okla. (Warner HS)
Matthew Pouncil
Defensive Line
6-2, 235
Camden, Ark. (Camden Fairview HS)
Tyheen Prosise
Wide Receiver
5-9, 160
Fort Smith, Ark. (Fort Smith Northside HS)
Druw Reynolds
Defensive Back
6-2, 200
Gosnell, Ark. (Gosnell HS)
Kevin Sovo
Offensive Line
6-5, 310
Lawton, Okla. (Eisenhower HS)
Billy Thomas
Defensive Line
6-3, 290
Vivian, La. (North Caddo HS)
John Tomlinson
Offensive Line
6-5, 265
Broken Bow, Okla. (Broken Bow HS)
Ben Ward
Quarterback
6-1, 190
Pryor, Okla. (Pryor HS)
Jarveon Williams
Defensive Line
6-4, 235
Ennis, Texas (Ennis HS)
Donovan Young
Defensive Back
6-6, 210
Little Rock, Ark. (Joe T. Robinson HS)
