RiverHawks sign large class

Northeastern State put together its largest football signing day class in over a decade on Wednesday’s National Signing Day.
In his first full recruiting cycle as RiverHawks’ head coach, J.J. Eckert received signatures from 41 with 39 of those from the high school level.
“It's amazing the difference a year can make,” Eckert said. “I think that goes all the way across, from the relationships that you're able to build to ultimately the time you're able to spend evaluating, and more than anything else, have a chance to go through the process and be able to locate what you're trying to locate.
“I think the coaches did a tremendous job of not only going back and evaluating these players off junior video but being able to ultimately be able to develop the relationships through the course of April all the way through signing day.”
Much like last year, Eckert’s focal point was at the offensive and defensive line positions.
“That's one of those things we talked about last year wanting to make sure we got 24 O-line and D-line guys signed in last year's class. So you turn back around and you're in this area where you have 18 today and that's a big deal,” Eckert said.
Another primary focus was staying local. NSU has 23 signees from Oklahoma with six of those from Tahlequah High School. Ten of the signees are from Arkansas, and two others are Texas products.
“Something I'm really proud of is the fact that when you look at it there are 23 young men from the state of Oklahoma, that's a big deal,” Eckert said. “We have 10 from Arkansas, that gives you 33 of them that are from the local area and that's a big deal. That's something we put a lot of time and energy into from a recruiting standpoint. We also went to Louisiana and got a couple and went to Texas and got a couple, went up north and got a couple. So I think that's something really important is how much time and energy was put into this class.
“A lot of these guys had been offered back in April. So when you're thinking about that, being offered that far back, it just gives you a chance to get them on campus and let them learn about more than just your football program, about what a great institution you have, about what a great city that you're in here in Tahlequah then all the things that go along with that, all the things you can do in this region which are unbelievable. I think that speaks volumes from a recruiting standpoint. Our coaching staff worked really hard to put this together.”
Blake Corn (defensive end), Dae Dae Leathers (running back), Dylan Parish (linebacker), Tristan King (receiver), Tate Christian (quarterback) and Kooper McAlvain (offensive lineman) were instrumental in Tahlequah’s success that produced 18 wins, two playoff berths and a district championship over the last two years.
“I think it’s really special, to be able to sit here and think about six guys from Tahlequah High School that signed today is really remarkable,” Eckert said. “They're great football players but even greater people. That being said, they've won a lot of games, so ultimately they're going to have a chance with the community and the following, and I hope that's something that can really benefit us moving forward. I'm really proud of it. It kind of got me thinking how cool that was that at 12:30 today those guys were all signing. To be able to have that opportunity for those guys to come be RIverHawks is really exciting.
“I think there's a lot to be said about that because it goes back and talks about the culture they have over there. They have great coaches over there that obviously have done a great job of mentoring and building these young men and that's what we're excited about is having that kind of winning attitude that's in your locker room and shows up on your practice field and the weight room. That goes a long ways, so that's really exciting to have the chance to have those young men come over that have expected to be good, have gone out there and been really successful on the football field, and I think that's something that will help us long term in a lot of ways.”
Two other additions are transfers. Bryce Brown is a defensive back who played for three years at Oklahoma State, and Chris Friday is a running back who comes from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College.
The RiverHawks, who went 0-11 in Eckert’s first season, begin spring drills on March 9. They will hold scrimmages on March 28 and April 4 and conclude with the Green/White spring game under the lights on April 10.
