BROKEN ARROW – Brayden Rodden hit his third homer of the year to give Northeastern State a 5-4 walk-off win and snapped a five-game skid on Saturday evening over Northwest Missouri.
The contest was played at Broken Arrow High School after heavy rainfall made the natural grass surface unplayable at Thomas C. Rousey Field. NSU has been forced to play five games away from its home field this season.
Coby Tweten hit a pinch-hit double to open the ninth and served as the tying run for Rodden, who hit the second pitch of his at-bat over the center field wall. The senior reached three times and had two RBI in his sixth start at second base.
Northwest Missouri (5-20, 3-11 MIAA) pulled ahead in the seventh on an infield throwing error that allowed a runner to score from third. The walk-off spoiled an 11-strikeout night from Bearcat starter Max Spitzmiller who had a no-decision.
Ty Van Meter had a pair of extra-base hits, and Broken Arrow product Cole White (1-1) earned the win relief going 1.1 scoreless.
The RiverHawks move to 11-14 (5-9 MIAA) with the much-needed win; the two teams will return to action Sunday at 2 p.m. in Tahlequah.
