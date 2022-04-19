Northeastern State scored 10 unanswered runs and smashed six homers to take a non-conference road tilt Tuesday 18-11 at Northwestern Oklahoma.
Brock Reller hit his 21st homer of the year, and Blake Freeman reached in all of his six appearances at the plate to lead the RiverHawks to the mid-week win. Northeastern State improved to 29-13 overall to give the program its most victories in a season since 2002.
The RiverHawks sent six balls over the fence Tuesday, one short of matching its season-high. Freeman, Blaze Brothers, Kademon Graff, Brayden Rodden, and C.D. White joined Reller with a long ball.
White had a three-hit game to push his streak to 17 consecutive games. Graff had a five-RBI game, his most in an NSU uniform.
A four-run fifth by Northwestern got them within a run, 8-7, of the RiverHawks before Reller sent the second pitch of his at-bat over the fence to plate three in the sixth. Northeastern State would run away from the Rangers and took an eleven-run lead into the bottom of the ninth. Miscues on the field for NSU would allow four runs to cross home before the game concluded.
Korrdell Jiles (4-1) earned the win going 5.1 innings with six strikeouts. Cohen Bell and Dakodah Jones had scoreless appearances out of the NSU pen.
Northwestern drops to 18-25 overall and lost the home-and-home series against the RiverHawks.
Northeastern State will be back at home to open a three-game series with Missouri Southern Thursday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.