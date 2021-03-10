Cat Rodman had two hits, but a two-RBI single in the sixth broke a scoreless game in-favor of No. 25 Central Oklahoma, 2-0, in the Northeastern State University RiverHawks' MIAA opener.
The RiverHawks were limited to three hits on a breezy afternoon with winds coming from left field.
Gail Young (7-3) tossed 4 1/3 innings of no-hit ball before giving up a single up the middle in the fifth. The NSU senior allowed six hits and struck out five batters.
Northeastern State threatened in the fifth with Cat Rodman hitting a one-out triple. Megan Green followed up with a walk to put runners on the corners. The RiverHawks would get caught in squeeze play with Rodman getting tagged out and the inning-ending on a strikeout.
Central would get the game's lone runs in the sixth after a one-out walk. The Bronchos would get a double to put both runners in scoring position, which would lead to a two-RBI single.
Alyssia Crick had the RiverHawks (10-5, 0-1 MIAA) only other hit to Central who improves to 10-3 (3-0 MIAA).
