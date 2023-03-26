JOPLIN, Mo. – Missouri Southern rallied twice to sweep the RiverHawks 6-3 and 15-9 Saturday in Joplin.
Missouri Southern (18-9, 5-1 MIAA) scored four runs in the sixth inning to get past the RiverHawks, who held the lead since the second inning. Savannah Evans hit her ninth homer of the year on a 1-1 pitch over the left field wall. Emily Sampson added to NSU's advantage in the fourth.
Evans (6-6) went 5.1 innings and issued six walks in the loss.
In the nightcap, Raegan Edwards hit a pair of homers, but 11 unanswered runs in the fourth and fifth innings were NSU's undoing. The RiverHawks held an 8-2 lead into the fourth, where the Lions plated nine.
Edwards had a three-RBI game, and Chloe Bohuslavicky plated two.
Lizzy Hall (6-1) was charged with the loss in relief.
The RiverHawks (18-11, 0-4 MIAA) return to action Sunday at Pittsburg State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.