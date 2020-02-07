The RiverHawks Softball team will open the 2020 season this weekend when they compete at the Harding Invitational in Searcy, Arkansas. The action starts Friday at noon against Midwestern State before playing Harding at 4 p.m. They will face Drury Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and wrap up the weekend against Delta State Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Leading Off
1. The RiverHawks are coming off a 2019 season that saw them compile a 28-27 record, with a 14-12 MIAA mark. The season culminated in their second consecutive MIAA Tournament appearance, where they reached the semifinals.
2. NSU will be led by junior pitcher Gail Young, who was selected to the All-MIAA Second Team last year. She pitched 209 2/3 innings for NSU, recording 116 strikeouts and 19 wins. The RiverHawks will also return two other All-MIAA honorees, including sophomore Alyssia Crick, who started 55 games last season, compiling a .314 batting average with 22 runs batted in, and senior Sierra Crick who played in 55 games last season, compiling a batting average of .275 with eight doubles and 21 runs batted in. Head coach Clay Davis is entering his eighth season as head coach of the RiverHawks.
3. Midwestern State is 0-3 so far this season after a tough weekend at the Gulf Shores Invitational. Ashley Turner leads the Mustangs with a .583 batting average and two runs batted in. Head coach Mark Ryal is in his fourth season leading the Mustangs.
4. Harding enters the weekend with a 2-2 record, including a 4-3 win over No. 15 Cameron on Saturday. Their losses came to No. 21 Tarleton State (11-5) and No. 10 Texas A&M-Commerce (2-1). Hannah Garrett leads the Bison offense with a .467 batting average and three runs batted in. Phil Berry is in his seventh season as head coach.
5. Drury is 1-2 on the season, with their win being a 1-0 win over Union (TN) on Saturday. Abbey McAteer leads the Panther offense, going 5-9 in the season-opening tournament. Jacy Ummel has three runs batted in on the season to go along with her .400 batting average. Jerry Breaux is in his third season leading the Panthers and his 27th season overall.
6. Delta State is 1-3 on the season, with their lone win coming on Saturday over Rogers State. Callie Newman leads the Lady Statesmen with a .462 batting average and three runs batted in. Jenny Grigers has recorded two stolen bases in two attempts to lead the team in that category. Head coach Casey Bourgoyne-Charles is in her 12th season leading the Lady Statesmen.
Looking Ahead: The RiverHawks will play at the Edmond Regional Festival next week, starting Friday at 6 p.m. when they face Colorado Christian.
